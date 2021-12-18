Community Lunch is happening at the Trading Post on Tuesdays! Swing by for a delicious meal prepared lovingly with local ingredients. Your donations allow us to keep cooking every week and helps to support our local farmers. Suggested donation $15-20 per plate, with enough food for leftovers! Dine-in or take home.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.