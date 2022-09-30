Western Colorado Contractor’s Association (WCCA) will be presenting a donation check to Mesa County 4-H Shooting Club with funds raised from the annual WCCA Trap Shoot Tournament that was held on August 13, 2022.
Area WCCA construction related businesses gathered for shooting sports and fun while raising $920 to help support the Mesa County 4-H Shooting Sports which helps youth find their passion and encourage growth in their community. Proceeds going back to 4-H students to help with competitions and their program for area youth. The students also had other fun shooting sports during the tournament for participants to try that incorporated archery.
WCCA is a nonprofit organization that represents the construction industry in Western Colorado and has raised funds over different for several organizations including Special Olympics, Boy Scouts, The Challenger Program, Harmony Acres Equestrian Center, and 4-H Sports over several years and different events.
The presentation of the check will take place:
Grand Junction Trap Club
116 32 Rd, Grand Junction, CO 81503
Tuesday September 20, 2022
At 5:30 p.m.
For more information or to schedule an interview regarding this event contact WCCA at (970) 245-1384. For more information regarding the Mesa County 4-H Shooting Club contact Kristina Teal - Mesa County 4-H Shooting Sports Coordinator 970-210-5351 #SG
