Anglers mark your calendars, Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites you to attend one of two in-person fishery management public meetings in the coming weeks. The meetings will include an overview of CPW’s fisheries management, potential statewide aquatic regulation changes, as well as other important aquatic news.
Public meetings allow anglers the opportunity to learn more about aquatic resource management in Northwestern Colorado, as well as the chance for anglers to visit with CPW staff about topics of interest to them. The meetings will begin with presentations from CPW Area 8 Aquatics Biologist Kendall Bakich, followed by an open house question and answer opportunity for anglers to discuss important topics with various CPW personnel, including aquatic biologists and wildlife managers.
Details
El Jebel
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
Eagle County Community Building
20 Eagle County Rd, El Jebel, CO 81623
Eagle
Wednesday, April 27, 2022
5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Eagle County Library
600 Broadway St. Eagle, CO 81631
If you have a topic or question you would like CPW to provide information on during one of these meetings, please complete this form. Your comments will remain anonymous and will not be shared for any other purpose than for CPW to respond to your topic or question.
For more information about fishing in Colorado, please visit the CPW website.
