CPW is randomly selecting approximately 160,000 big game hunters to participate in its annual harvest survey. CPW’s annual Big Game Harvest Survey collects hunt and harvest information from deer, elk and pronghorn hunters.
Hunters are asked questions that relate to where and when they hunted, whether they harvested, what they harvested, and whether they were satisfied with the herd. The information will help CPW biologists estimate annual big game harvest and population numbers and set future license numbers.
New for 2021: At the end of the survey, hunters can choose to answer five additional questions.
“The five optional questions at the end of this year’s survey will collect feedback from hunters on crowding, satisfaction, and preferences for future herd management,” said CPW Terrestrial Data Analyst Sherri Huwer. “Hunters, please answer those questions as well to help CPW manage our herds for future generations.”
Who can take the survey?
Only those who have been randomly selected by CPW are eligible to take the survey. If a hunter has been selected to participate, they will be contacted via email and/or phone. If they are not contacted, they cannot take the survey.
The big game harvest estimates will be posted on the CPW website in March.
Other Feedback Opportunities:
Hunters not randomly selected to complete the Big Game Harvest Survey have another opportunity to provide feedback on hunting in Colorado via the Big Game Hunting License Distribution Public Comment Form. Feedback must be submitted by Nov. 22, 2021.
CPW is considering changes to policies and regulations that direct the distribution of big game hunting licenses. To help inform this process, CPW is asking hunters for feedback on what topics they think are the highest priority for the agency to review over the coming year.
All hunters are welcome to submit feedback via the Big Game Hunting License Distribution Public Comment Form. Hunters selected to complete the Big Game Harvest Survey can also submit feedback on the Big Game Hunting License Distribution Public Comment Form.
