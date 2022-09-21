This is one of five black-footed ferrets released at Soapstone Prairie Natural Area in Larimer County on Nov. 19, 2021. The black-footed ferret is the only ferret species native to North America and was twice thought to be extinct due to habitat loss, widespread poisoning of prairie dog colonies and disease. The new Species Conservation Dashboard will make it easier to track progress being made to protect more than 350 species like the black-footed ferret in Colorado.