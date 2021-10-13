The Crawford Chamber is hosting a Business After Hours on Friday, October 15th at the Crawford Town Hall from 5:30 - 7:30 pm. The purpose of this event is to learn how we can better serve the needs of our valued businesses and to give you an opportunity to network with other business owners.
Our representative on the Board of County Commissioners, Wendell Koontz, will be there to give us a briefing on what's happening and answer any questions you may have.
We will be serving hor d'oeuvres and beverages and look forward to seeing you there.
