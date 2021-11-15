FRUITLAND MESA WOMEN’S CLUB PRESENTS...
CRAWFORD CHRISTMAS FESTIVAL & PARADE OF LIGHTS
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS
November 22 thru 27, 2021
Crawford Town Hall & United Methodist Church
All donations of decorated trees, wreaths, swags, centerpieces, ornaments and/or gift baskets for Auction will gratefully be accepted at Town Hall.
November 22nd - Monday: Donation drop off at Town Hall - 9am – 1pm
November 23 - Tuesday: Donation drop off at Town Hall - 4pm – 7pm
November 26th - Friday:
10 am to 6 pm - Crawford Public Library - Stop by the Library during business hours and pick up a “Take Home Kit for all Ages”…Children thru Adults
10 am to 8 pm - Crafts Fair
10 am to 7 pm - Silent Auction – Methodist Church
5:00 pm to 7 pm - Chili & Nacho Dinner Fundraiser – Methodist Church
5:45 pm - Town Hall Lighting Ceremony
6:00 pm - Parade of Lights
6:30 pm - Santa inside Town Hall (Bring your camera)
November 27th - Saturday
9:00 am to 2 pm - Crafts Fair
5:00 pm Community Holiday Potluck Dinner in Town Hall - Bring a dish to share
6:30 pm - Live Auction in Town Hall
THE NORTH FORK EMS is offering free classes for older adults, aiming to retain and improve strength, balance and fitness. Paonia, Tuesdays, Fridays from 10-11am at the Paonia Senior Center. Hotchkiss, Mondays, Thursdays from 10-11 am at Memorial Hall. Advanced classes at Crawford, Tuesdays, Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 pm at the Crawford Town Hall. For more information call Katie at 970-201-3463 or check it out at katiekhedley@nfems.com
DELTA COUNTY LIBRARIES is seeking part-time and full-time Circulation Assistants. A complete job description and application are available at www.deltalibraries.org/circulation-assistant/
CRAWFORD THRIFT SHOP (Updated 5-3-21) – Check us out! $3 bag sale every day. Open Wednesday 2-5pm, and Saturday 10am to 2pm.
CRAWFORD FOOD BANK is at the Crawford Thrift Shop. They are open on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm
This organization is here to provide food to those in need...children are most welcomed as well. Our objective is to “Not Have Hungry Children”! Donations can be given to the Crawford Community United Methodist Church's Food Pantry! If you are able to help, both cash and canned goods are most appreciated. Check donations should be payable to CCUMC, and mailed to Nancy Smith, 3450 Stearman Lane, Crawford, CO 81415. If you have supplies to drop off you can stop by the Crawford Thrift Shop every Saturday 10am-2pm. That is also the same time period for families/individuals in need to pick up food items. Thank you for giving to those who are in greater need!
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.