With just about 2 months out on this year’s Crawford Pioneer Days events, we are truly hoping that you’ll grace us with your attendance in this year’s parade! It would be great fun if everyone could come up with some great decorating ideas for this year’s theme…Country Roads Take Me Home!
Since Crawford is the first town in Delta County to kick off their summer event we’d love for this year’s parade to be our best ever. We’ve tried to make registering simple with all entries being “pre-registration”. Just fill out your form and mail it in. Once Lynne Watkins has all the entries she’ll arrange them in the lineup and let you know your location before the day of the parade. That way you’ll be able to just drive to your spot, park, and get ready to have a great time!
I’ve included a copy of the “Parade Registration" application…there is no charge to enter! I’ve also included a copy of the “Outhouse Race” application, which also has this same type of pre-registration feature this year. In addition to those two documents I’m including a copy of the “Schedule of Events” so you’ll have your finger on the pulse of when everything will be taking place. We will be updating this Schedule of Events as additional information comes in. You can pick up a copy of these forms at Lazy J’s Coffee Shop, United Business Bank, and Crawford Town Hall. You can also print a copy off our website: https://www.crawfordpioneerdays.com/ Don’t forget to print up a copy of the “Hay Bale Race” as well…we’ll have both adults & youth divisions.
The Vendor spaces are filling up quickly, so if you are interested, please get your application in as soon as possible. You can find a copy of the Vendor application on our website, along with all the information you’ll need for the Baking Contest!
We will have great music in the park on June 11th as well, so there is literally something for everybody…and let’s not forget our Old Fashioned Melodrama!
We are all really excited to bring you this year’s events and the coordinators have been working all winter to get everything in order. If you have any questions concerning any of the events please reach out to the following individuals:
Baking Contest - Sandy Johnson (970) 201-8770 Email: hvnsent713sg@gmail.com
Auction - Cindy Felix (919)795-8968 - Email: clfelix@live.com
Vendors in the Park - Annette Croughwell (303) 304-9798 - Email:acroughwell89@gmail.com
Parade - Lynne Watkins (970) 371-0534 - Email:lynnee@skybeam.com
Outhouse Races - Bret & Michelle Specht - Bret (303) 885-6241, Michelle (303) 507-1075 Email: bretspecht@msn.com
