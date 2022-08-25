Delta County is pleased to share that Denver-based, The Colorado Health Foundation, has approved the county’s application that focuses on the equitable development built environment planning at the Delta County Fairgrounds, for a 12-month, $35,000 planning grant.
Delta County plans to utilize a portion of these planning grant funds by assembling a diverse group of residents to assist with input on the design of the new playground area of the Delta County Fairgrounds.
“The Colorado Health Foundation is excited to support Delta County in their efforts to focus equitable design and community engagement practices for the comprehensive re-imagining of their County Fairgrounds,” said Sean Dollard, Program Officer with the Foundation. “This funding opportunity has a compelling trajectory toward ensuring all physical activity spaces are designed with community members’ intent top of mind, which will always culminate toward the most equitable activation of public spaces.”
“Our hopes are that we can recruit an underserved population of residents, of many different ages and backgrounds, to participate in these focus group type meetings whose voices are not normally heard when it comes to the development of community spaces.” said Lindsay Mitchell, Public Information Specialist for Delta County. “This area of the fairgrounds is going to be a carefully designed space that meets the needs of many different residents in the county, so it is the County’s priority to make their voices heard and their ideas taken into consideration throughout the process.”
Delta County will be working with local organizations, schools, and health providers in the next month to assemble this group of residents. Residents who agree to actively participate will be compensated for their time and travel expenses, provided food and beverages, and childcare as needed. “We are also talking about other exciting ideas of unique ways to compensate the group,” said Mitchell “such as partnering with The Nature Connection to do active workshops in nature, giving away outdoor gear, and even bringing in the rock climbing wall for some of the gatherings.”
This grant is one step closer to preparing Delta County for the application for the full grant later this year that could potentially fund the construction costs of the new playground area.
For information about Delta County, please visit www.DeltaCounty.com.
About the Colorado Health Foundation
The Colorado Health Foundation is bringing health in reach for all Coloradans by engaging closely with communities across the state through investing, policy advocacy, learning and capacity building. For more information, please visit www.coloradohealth.org.
