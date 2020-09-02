WEST NILE VIRUS UPDATE FOR DELTA COUNTY
The Delta County Department of Health is reporting five additional human cases of West Nile virus for a total West Nile virus case count of seven. The five additional human cases are as follows:
● The third case is a male, in his 40s, from the North Fork area.
● The fourth case is a female in her 20s, from the North Fork area.
● The fifth case is a female in her 20s, from the Delta area.
● The sixth case is a female in her 60s, from the North Fork area.
● The seventh case is a female in her 20s, from the North Fork area.
The presence of positive samples of mosquitoes is a clear indication that West Nile virus remains present and poses a risk to those who are bitten. Residents should remember that COVID-19 is currently increasing in our community and some symptoms appear similar to West Nile, but that August through September are when most human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Colorado. “West Nile virus can be a serious illness and residents should understand the health risks associated with this virus" said Delta County Environmental Health Director Ken Nordstrom.
Health officials say most people bitten by a West Nile virus infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness; however, some people may develop symptoms 3 to15 days after being bit by an infected mosquito. About 1-in-5 infected persons will have mild illness with fever, and about 1-in-150 infected people will become severely ill. Physicians are urged to test patients for the West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke, in the summer months.
The Health Department strongly urges the public to take precautions and take preventative measures against being bitten by mosquitoes and becoming infected with the virus.
The following prevention tips are encouraged:
● Drain standing water on property.
● Dusk and Dawn- avoid being outdoors at this time when mosquito activity is high.
● DEET, Picaridin, and Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus are effective ingredients in bug repellent.
● Dress in long sleeves and pants during dusk and dawn and in areas where mosquitoes are active.
● Screen windows and doors of your home to keep the mosquitoes out.
For more information: www.fightthebitecolorado.com or the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP): 1-877-462-2911. You can also visit the CDC West Nile Prevention Page at: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/prevention/index.html
