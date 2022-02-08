The Delta County Commissioners, in their January 4, 2022 regular business meeting, voted to reorganize the Delta County Fair Board bringing the number of Fair Board Members from 15, down to 6. The purpose of the reorganization is to expand the scope and scale of the Delta County Fair. All current superintendents will remain in place and will work in cooperation and coordination with the new Fair Board.
The reorganized Fair Board categories consist of Community and Town of Hotchkiss, Heritage Hall, Rodeo, Sponsorship and Events, Youth Representatives (2). Ryan Bates was elected as the Fair Board President, Jason Burns - Vice-President, Amy Perkins - Treasurer, Jennifer Craig – Secretary, and Kim Shay – Member.
The Delta County Commissioners are excited for this year’s fair, and are confident that the leadership on the Fair Board has the vision and drive to make this year’s fair a bigger and better experience, that draws more residents and visitors of Delta County to the Fair, which will be held Friday, July 29 – Saturday, August 6, 2022. "Thank you to each and every community member who has previously served on the Fair Board, or has volunteered their time to the fair, '' said Don Suppes, Delta County Commissioner Chair.” The fair would not be as successful as it is without all of you."
The Fair Board recently hosted a theme contest; the winning theme for the 2022 Delta County Fair, Stars, Stripes, and Summer Nights, was submitted by Sarah Crawford. If you are interested in being a sponsor, or vendor, for the 2022 Delta County Fair, please call 970-874-2108 or send an email to deltacountyfair@gmail.com.
In addition to the Delta County Fair Board reorganization, District #3 Commissioner Wendell Koontz hosted three (3) community meetings to gather input and suggestions as the County moves forward with updating the Fairgrounds Master Plan, which hasn’t been updated since 2010. Meetings were held in Hotchkiss, Delta, and Cedaredge; the Fairgrounds Master Plan update committee has identified a list of high priorities after reviewing the feedback and input from community members, which included an online survey.
The next step in the Fairgrounds Master Plan update is to begin revising the 2010 plan. A draft of the revised Master Plan will be available during the next community meeting to be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 6:30p, in Heritage Hall located at the Delta County Fairgrounds.
“Thank you to everyone who attended the community meetings, or submitted their comments online,” said Delta County District #3 Commissioner Wendell Koontz. “The community’s input is invaluable as we move forward with updating the Delta County Fairgrounds Master Plan; I look forward to working with the community as we execute the priorities identified to be included in the updated plan.”
