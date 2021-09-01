The Delta County Department of Health is reporting three more cases of West Nile Virus, bringing Delta County’s total to six (6); the fourth case is a female in her 40’s from the Delta region of the county, the fifth case is a female in her 80’s from the North Fork region of the county, and the sixth case is also from the North Fork region; a male in his 60’s. Delta County continues to be a hotspot for West Nile virus activity nationally, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
As we enter into September, we encourage all Delta County residents to continue to be vigilant in taking preventative measures against West Nile Virus as September has historically been a high reporting month for West Nile Virus cases. Prevention includes draining standing water on your property, avoid being outdoors during dawn and dusk as those are the times when mosquito activity is high, use DEET, Picaridin, or lemon eucalyptus oil as bug repellants, and dress in long sleeves and pants if you are outdoors during dawn and dusk. It’s also recommended to keep open windows tightly screened.
Health officials say most people bitten by a West Nile virus-infected mosquito show no symptoms of illness; however, some people may develop symptoms 3 to15 days after being bit by an infected mosquito. About 1-in-5 infected individuals will have mild illness with fever, and about 1-in-150 infected people will become severely ill. Physicians are urged to test patients for the West Nile virus if they show signs of fever, altered mental status, suspected meningitis or encephalitis, or sudden painless paralysis in the absence of stroke, in the summer months.
For more information: https://www.deltacounty.com/451/Animals-Insects or the Colorado Health Emergency Line for the Public (CO HELP): 1-877-462-2911. You can also visit the CDC West Nile Prevention Page: https://www.cdc.gov/westnile/prevention/index.html
