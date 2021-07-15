At the end of June Delta Health announced that Delta Health Urgent Care and the Delta Health West Elk Paonia Clinic will be closing with services absorbed into its primary care clinics. Both clinics will remain open until July 21, 2021, to serve patients.
Signs will be posted on the Delta Health Urgent Care Clinic and the Delta Health West Elk Paonia Clinic doors to notify of any change in clinic hours or early closures. Please consider calling the clinic before arriving.
- Delta Health Urgent Care: 970.874.7696
- Delta Health West Elk Paonia Clinic: 970.527.2100
“We want to make sure we’re communicating with our community members about our clinic closures,” said Jacque Davis, Delta Health Director of Marketing, Communications and Public Relations. “Delta Health Urgent Care and the Delta Health West Elk Paonia Clinic will continue providing services until July 21, and then starting July 22 we will switch those urgent and walk-in services to our primary care clinics.”
By July 22, 2021, providers will be ready to serve all urgent and walk-in care needs at the Delta Health primary care clinics: Delta Health Family Medicine, Delta Health Pediatrics in Delta, Delta Health West Elk Hotchkiss and Delta Health Internal Medicine. Clinics will have extended hours, extended weekend hours and same-day appointments available.
- Delta Health Family Medicine 555 Meeker Street, Delta, CO 81416
970-874-5777
- Delta Health West Elk Hotchkiss 230 E. Hotchkiss Ave, Hotchkiss, CO 81419
970-872-1400
- Delta Health Pediatrics 296 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
970-546-4000
- Delta Health Internal Medicine 1450 Burgess Street, Delta, CO 81416
For more information and timely updates, continue to follow Delta Health on social media @DeltaHealthCo and visit our website deltahealthco.org.
###
About Delta Health – Delta Health (DH) is a nonprofit, county-wide healthcare system with a 49-bed hospital and at locations throughout the southwestern region of Colorado. DH’s mission is to inspire hope in a healing environment by providing remarkable care. Established in 1913, Delta County Memorial Hospital, now doing business as Delta Health, has been serving the region for over 100 years. DH continues to provide compassionate, quality healthcare that the community can trust. For more information go to deltahealthco.org, like our Facebook page and follow us on Instagramand Twitter @DeltaHealthCo.
