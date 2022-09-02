The Delta Health West Elk Hotchkiss Clinic is excited to welcome its newest Family Practice with Obstetrics Physician (FPOB), Katherine Rose, DO.
Rose went to college in Seattle, Washington where she met her husband. She went to Medical School at the Rocky Vista University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Parker, Colorado and then attended her Pre-Doctoral Fellowship of Osteopathic Principals and Practices in Denver, Colorado.
“The reason that I got into medicine is personal to me,” said Rose. “I am the first physician in my family, so I didn’t grow up around physicians, but as a teenager, I got pretty sick and went through a long diagnosis and treatment process. It turns out it was celiac disease, which isn’t a bad disease, but 16 years ago no one knew what it was. Through that process, I learned a lot about healing and what it means to be healthy.”
Rose also learned how healing affects the family unit and the importance of having great providers. Her physicians provided hands-on manipulation and osteopathic medicine that helped her healing journey.
“My specialty is family medicine with obstetrics,” said Rose. “I love women’s health and taking care of the entire family. I have a special desire to integrate osteopathic manipulative medicine into that process. Labor goes a lot better and pregnancy can be relieved with gentle manipulation of the hips and back. I do have the extra training in osteopathic manipulation and obstetrics and that’s where my passion is.”
In residency, Rose was known for delivering her fellow residents’ babies or their spouses, and she was also known for her osteopathic manipulation skills and would get asked to help adjust backs or necks.
Rose was born and raised in Colorado Springs and grew up around the mountains. Her father had a cattle ranch where she enjoyed spending her time and being outdoors. After Rose’s husband received a Wildlife Research job in Montrose, the two fell in love with the area.
They knew they wanted to make their way back to the Western Slope eventually and were thrilled when the opening at the Delta Health West Elk Hotchkiss Clinic opened up.
“We love this area so it didn’t take much convincing,” said Rose. “We love the access to the outdoors and the public lands and the smaller community setting.”
Rose and her husband love the outdoors and enjoy hiking, skiing, snowboarding, and fishing. They have two Goldendoodle dogs named Cooper and Aspen and they love taking them to explore the outdoors.
“I am very excited for the view I’ll have of the West Elk mountains working at the Hotchkiss clinic,” said Rose. “I am excited to work at Stork’s Landing and to deliver babies, and I am ready to get to know this community better.”
Rose is currently scheduling new patients. To schedule an appointment, call 970.874.1400 or visit deltahealthco.org/west-elk-clinic-of-hotchkiss
