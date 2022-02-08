On Friday, February 4, 2022 at approximately 11:41 am, the Delta County Emergency Communication Center received a call for a concern for welfare on a male subject who appeared to be deceased at an address on Black Bridge Road, near Paonia.
Delta County Deputies and Investigators responded to the address and during their investigation, located a male and female deceased inside a residence near the Black Bridge east of Paonia. Due to the nature of the investigation, Sheriff’s Office Investigators requested agents and forensic specialists from the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) respond to assist in the investigation.
Investigators determined both deceased individuals sustained multiple gunshot wounds and their deaths are being investigated as homicides (murder). Investigators believe the murder of these individuals to be an isolated, deliberate and targeted act and do not believe the general public is in any danger.
Delta County Sheriff Mark Taylor would like to encourage anyone who may have information relevant to this investigation, to please come forward and contact Detective Sergeant Becker at 970-874-2005, or share your tips via Delta County Crime Stoppers at 970-874-8810.
The Delta County Coroner’s Office has identified the victims as: Michael Arnold, age 69, and Donna Gallegos, age 65; both of whom were residents at the home on Black Bridge Road at the time of their deaths. The Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office wish to extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Arnold and Ms. Gallegos during this difficult time.
No further information is available at this time.
Respectfully,
Sheriff Mark Taylor
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.