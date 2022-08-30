Rains above Paonia Reservoir have backed off and recent rains have not been much help. With current storage in reservoir, current usage and what looks like a fairly dry forecast this week it looks like we will run out of water this coming Sunday, September 4th. Water should be available through the day on Rogers Mesa with the canal running down during the night and pretty much dry by Monday, September 5.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send tocontent@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.