Western Slope Colorado: The Western Slope includes Delta, Eagle, Mesa, Pitkin, and Garfield counties
Community Resource Center and the Western Slope Regional Leadership Committee would like to congratulate Aspen Strong, Counseling & Education Center, Raising A Reader Aspen to Parachute, SpeakUp ReachOut, and Western Slope Conservation Center on being selected for the Western Slope Capacity Building Program. These organizations were selected based on their readiness to participate, their need for the program, and their ability to create an impact on the community. Two consultants, April-Dawn Knudsen and Denise Clark, were chosen to lead the cohort through their year-long coaching sessions and convenings.
This program is part of the Rural Action Networks (RAN). Through the Rural Action Network Community Resource Center (CRC) convenes a powerful network of nonprofits, community leaders, funders, and changemakers to tackle persistent issues, develop and cultivate rural leadership, align and increase the giving of philanthropy with the needs of rural nonprofits to support thriving and just communities across rural Colorado.
As part of the Rural Action Network, the Western Slope Regional Leadership Committee (RLC) developed this Capacity Building Program. The Western Slope RLC chair, Jeff Corn, shared “We decided to create this capacity building opportunity in the interim between Rural Philanthropy Days conferences because we really wanted to provide a different and powerful opportunity for organizations to participate in a transformational change process. The large number of applications we received from across all of our communities in the Western Slope region shows that this kind of opportunity is greatly needed and we are excited to welcome this group of non-profit organizations and look forward to a productive and engaging year.” If you are interested in learning more about the work of the RLC or joining the committee, please visit westernrpd.org.
CRC supports, strengthens, and galvanizes change-makers across the nonprofit ecosystem, working together to create a more equitable Colorado. We believe in the power of nonprofits to affect change and support thriving communities. To achieve this, individuals, organizations, and the networks that comprise our sector must be supported with meaningful capacity building.
