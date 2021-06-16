Another incredible offering up at Zephyros Farm and Garden! Learn from the best. Daphne Yannakakis will lead the group in arranging a bouquet, which you get to take home!
Experiment with color, texture, movement, and flow. Come have fun with flowers! Class includes a locally sourced catered lunch. Join us Wednesday, June 23rd at 10:30 am for a day of joy.
Class costs $50 which includes instruction, lunch, and your bouquet! Register today at thelearningcouncil.org. Scholarships are available through VOGA, email mlehartnett@gmail.com to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.