Public employees perform a variety of jobs that serve the American people every
Newly appointed regional forester, Frank Beum, along with the regional leadership team of the USDA Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region, today acknowledges the many public employees that put service above self as Public Service Recognition Week kicks off. This nationwide celebration of public employees began in 1985 and occurs annually during the first week of May to honor the numerous individuals who serve our nation and enhance each of our lives.
“As I think about the many public employees and volunteers who work with us and on our behalf, I am both humbled and proud of their unyielding commitment to public service,” Beum said. “I extend gratitude to our first responders; law enforcement officers; firefighters; volunteers; local, county, state, tribal, and federal government employees who provide invaluable services to our communities and dedicate their lives to serving others.”
As the USDA Forest Service and other land management agencies face urgent environmental threats such as wildfire, drought, and other challenges intensified by the changing climate, a collaborative approach to caring for the land has become increasingly important. Shared stewardship provides a way for agencies and partners to work across boundaries to establish priorities and collectively address both challenges and opportunities.
“I would like to acknowledge and thank not only Forest Service employees and the agencies, partners and volunteers that we share stewardship with, but all public workers who enrich our lives,” Beum added.
Public employees are on the front lines every day performing various jobs that serve the American people. Join us this week in honoring the role that public employees play in our communities and acknowledging their dedication.
