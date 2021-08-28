Forest Supervisor Chad Stewart today announced the availability of the draft Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests revised land management plan and the accompanying draft environmental impact statement for a 90-day public review and comment period. The 90-day public review and comment period will begin Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, when the Notice of Availability publishes in the Federal Register.
“We are excited to be at this stage of updating the forest plan,” said Chad Stewart, Forest Supervisor. “This is an important milestone and we are thankful for the years of dedicated collaboration and engagement which brought us to this next phase.”
Forest Planner Samantha Staley noted, “The planning team has been working steadily over the past several years to build this draft revised forest plan. We believe the range of alternatives reflect the public’s input, but it’s time again to check in with our local communities and the broader public. We want to build a shared understanding of what an integrated and strategic forest plan can be.”
Public engagement is a key element in the ongoing forest plan revision, and the Forest Service is using a variety of tools to share information and maintain communication, including webinars, newsletters, story maps, social media and updates on the website and through email. For past publications, webinar recordings, information on how to comment, and other helpful resources, please visit the planning website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/gmug/forestplan.
Four Zoom webinars and five Zoom virtual open houses have been scheduled to provide context and answer questions about the draft forest plan. Interested community members are encouraged to participate to learn more and offer comments. The recorded webinars will be available on the GMUG website.
Draft Forest Plan Webinar- Part 1
Draft Forest Plan Webinar-Part 2
Tuesday, Aug. 17
9 a.m.–11 a.m.
4 p.m.–6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 19
9 a.m.–11 a.m.
4 p.m.–6 p.m.
Topics:
Both Sessions: Overview of the planning process, structure of the document, key terms, comparison of alternatives, key issues, timeline and next steps.
Topics:
AM: Recreation, Plan Components, Scenic Integrity Objectives, Recreation Opportunity Spectrum, Recreation emphasis corridors, Wilderness, Special Management Areas and Wild & Scenic Rivers.
PM: Wildlife, Wildlife management areas, Plan components for Wildlife, Species Conservation Concern list. Lynx, Suitable Timber and Timber production
Webinar Zoom link meeting information is located on the GMUG Planning website here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/gmug/landmanagement/planning/?cid=fseprd506688
The virtual open houses, to be held in partnership with local counties, will be held on the following dates:
· Sept. 9–Grand Valley Ranger District–5:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.
· Sept. 14–Ouray Ranger District–5 p.m.–7 p.m.
· Sept. 21–Paonia Ranger District–5 p.m.–7 p.m.
· Sept. 22–Norwood Ranger District–5 p.m.–7 p.m.
· Sept. 28–Gunnison Ranger District–5 p.m.–7 p.m.
Virtual open house Zoom link information is located on the GMUG Planning website here: https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/gmug/landmanagement/planning/?cid=fseprd506688
Comments on the draft forest plan must be received by Nov. 12, 2021. Only individuals who comment at this time will have standing to object. Comments can be submitted via:
· Online comment tool: http://fs.usda.gov/goto/gmug/forestplan_comments
· Email: gmugforestplan@usda.gov
· Fax: (970) 874-6698
· Mail: 2250 South Main Street, Delta, CO 81416
For more information, please contact the GMUG planning team at gmugforestplan@usda.gov.
