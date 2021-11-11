The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests announce a 14 day extension to the revised Draft Forest Plan. Comments on the draft forest plan must be received by Nov. 26, 2021. Only individuals who comment at this time will have standing to object comment period.
Comments can be submitted via:
· Online comment tool: http://fs.usda.gov/goto/gmug/forestplan_comments
· Email: gmugforestplan@usda.gov
· Fax: (970) 874-6698
· Mail: 2250 South Main Street, Delta, CO 81416
For past publications, webinar recordings, information on how to comment, and other helpful resources, please visit the planning website: https://www.fs.usda.gov/goto/gmug/forestplan. For more information, please contact the GMUG planning team at gmugforestplan@usda.gov.
