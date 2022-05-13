Free Concert
Looking for something fun to do this Saturday, May 14th, 2022
How bout stopping by the Lazy J Coffee Shop to listen to some fabulous live music from 1-3. The band is "Storm Pass", and is a 5-pc bluegrass group from Gunnison. THIS IS A FREE CONCERT - Don’t forget to bring a Chair. Come drink Lots of Coffee (or give their Raspberry Hot Chocolate a try…Yum!)
CRAWFORD AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESENTS...
CACC Free Music in the Park at Crawford Town Hall on May 22nd from 2pm to 5pm & Celebrate with them as they introduce their "Business, Non-Profit, Volunteer, and Teacher Of The Year” recipients. Bring a Chair or Blanket!
AMERICAN LEGION POST 190
Come help us honor our veterans with the American Legion’s gun salute and Taps at the Crawford Gardens of Memories Cemetery, Crawford, CO on Sunday, May 29th, at 11 am.
MEMORIAL DAY DINNER
SUNDAY, MAY 29TH at CRAWFORD COMMUNITY METHODIST CHURCH
All are invited to attend this year’s fantastic meal between 11:30 am and 2 pm...Roast Beef dinner with all the fixings, including salad, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, roll, and dessert. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under.
There will also be homemade crafts for sale! Bring your family and friends to share in the celebration of Memorial Day.
This dinner is sponsored by the Fruitland Mesa Club, Needle Rock Club, and Maher-Onion Valley Club.
The Fruitland Mesa Club is asking the people in the community to donate pies for this event!
Pies can be dropped off Saturday, May 28th between 9am and noon, or Sunday, May 29th by 11:30 am.
For more information call Shirley Cotten 970-921-7411
