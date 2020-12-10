Help us prepare the seed library for the 2021 growing season! This year, we are offering take-home seed packaging kits so that seed enthusiasts and volunteers can contribute to the program from the comfort of their own home. Interested participants can visit any library in Delta County to pick up a kit beginning December 28 through January 23. After the enclosed seeds are packaged and labeled, the kits can be returned in the book drop of any library. All packaged seeds will be available for checkout beginning in March 2021. Visit deltalibraries.org for more information.
Help the Library with Their Seed Library by Contributing With a Take-Home Seed Packaging Kit
- Press Release
