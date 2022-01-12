The High Country Shopper is proud to announce the publication of a new special, High Country Weddings. This locally-oriented wedding guide will feature information, related content, spotlights on local business, and advertising with a sharp focus on making the big day one to remember.
The High Country Shopper will print 15,600 copies of this special section, which will be found inside the February 16th edition of the Shopper and at select rack locations throughout Delta and Montrose Counties. Printed on heavy, bright paper, this attractive special publication will have a shelf life that will last throughout the seasons.
The Western Slope offers idyllic backdrops to host weddings. Venues, rental companies, photographers, florists, and more will benefit from being associated with this guide. Whether you’re planning your own upcoming wedding or have wedding-related products or services, High Country Weddings is sure to be the go-to guide for wedding planning in Delta County.
Look for High Country Weddings in the February 16th edition of the High Country Shopper. If your business is interested in becoming a part of this special section, speak to your sales rep or call 527-4576 today.
