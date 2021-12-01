Each year, the holidays comes too quickly and leave too soon, taking with them the inspiration to make a difference in the community which often accompanies the sentiment of the season. But, just because the holidays come to a close doesn’t mean that the motivation to give back has to end. Keeping the spirit of giving alive throughout the year is a good idea for small town businesses. Local patrons support their stores and restaurants year-round, and any time businesses are actively volunteering their time, services, or products, it makes a big impression on everyone.
Many are familiar with big businesses like Bombas Socks and Newman’s Own, which have made charitable donations integral to their operations. But small businesses, like many in Delta County, have been making social responsibility popular for years. The intimate relationship between local businesses and their patrons makes it a part of their very DNA, and they consistently donate up to 250% more than large businesses, according to data compiled by SCORE. Large companies have a bigger pot to pull from, but they typically only give 1 -3% of their annual profits to charities, while small businesses put about 6% of their earnings back into the community.
There are plenty of stories of businesses hosting food or toy drives or restaurants donating unused ingredients to charities during the holidays. Still, there is no reason why the momentum shouldn’t stay consistent throughout the year. Not only do these activities help to benefit the community, but they also support local business marketing, public relations, brand reputation and help to retain employees longer. A Deloitte survey found that 90% of workers believe that businesses that volunteer to their community have better working environments, making for more productive employees.
Giving back to the community is a gesture that never goes unnoticed. When businesses go out of their way to donate their time, money and services, the folks who benefit from these activities are not likely to forget the efforts made on their behalf. By extending themselves to the community, businesses are sure to make meaningful connections and earn hearts and minds in the process. Adopting year-round charitable practices is a smart marketing and employee-engagement tactic. It is a win-win-win for the benefactors of charity, the community at large and the businesses’ bottom line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.