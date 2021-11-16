When you wake from your tryptophan coma on Friday after the day of plenty, prepare yourselves for the tastiest treat of the season as Paonia’s prodigal pair returns to the stage for one night – and one night only! Honey Don’t will be sharing some old favorites, along with some delicious new flavors from their latest cd.
Bill Powers and Shelley Gray, founding members of Sweet Sunny South, return to their roots in the North Fork for a very special appearance. It’s happening Friday, November 26, 7 pm at Chrysalis Barrel Aged Beer in Paonia. The suggested donation for this show is only $10. They’ll have plenty of merch and cds with them – including a brand new release!
Bill and Shelley have been busy entertaining the Pacific Northwest and recording a new cd in Bend, Oregon. The duo is steeped in old-time flavor and new-world sensibilities. Honey Don’t will thrill and delight old fans and new friends alike. There might even be tightropes! – probably not, though. Their new cd, Threadbare, will be available at the show, and the title track will also be accessible on Band Camp for download.
Whether you’re an old-school super-fan or just discovering the soothing sounds and groovy licks these two conjure up,, it's going to be a night to remember. Be sure to look for other Honey Don’t and previous Sweet Sunny South releases on Band Camp while you’re there.
If you’re a vinyl aficionado, you’ll be happy to hear that the latest cd may be pressed in wax soon. Powers and Gray are also talking with their former bandmates from Sweet Sunny South, Cory Obert and Rob Miller, about putting the classic Bell Creek Dance Club on vinyl!
Let's give a warm welcome home to our wayward friends, Honey Don’t, at the Chrysalis Barrel Aged Beer in Paonia on Friday, November 26. This good-time duo is 101% bonafide, and they’re guaranteed to pluck your heartstrings and tickle your funny bone. Don’t miss this show.
