Paonia K-8 will be hosting our "Honoring Veterans Day" on November 11, 2021 at 9 am. We will honor and celebrate Veterans. If you know a Veteran who would be able to attend we would like to contact them for a special invitation.
We are setting up a tribute table of photos and memorabilia to be displayed. If you have family or friends that have served and have photos, we would like to display those. All items will be protected and returned. Labeled items can be dropped off at PK-8 between 9 am to 3 pm. During our celebration our student body will be performing patriotic songs and refreshments will be served.
Thank you for helping us honor past and present Veterans on this special day.
Contact Information mary.gore@deltacountyschools.com, renee.adams@deltaschools.com
