Scott Green has been hired by the Town of Hotchkiss to be the new Marshal. Coming from Mead, Colorado, where he worked as an Officer, Scott brings 24 years of Law Enforcement experience to the Town of Hotchkiss. Marshal Green’s first day will be on Monday, July 12, 2021.
The Town of Hotchkiss would like to thank the Town of Paonia and the Delta County Sheriff’s office for their continued support over these last few months.
The safety of our citizens is our utmost concern.
Thank you,
Larry Wilkening Mayor of Hotchkiss
