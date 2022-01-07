Merchant Meeting Get-Togethers - Every other Wednesday!
Local business owners and interested citizens meet every other Wednesday to chat about matters of interest or concern to the business community. These 'no-agenda' meetings are open, welcoming, and a great way to get to know your business peers in an informal setting. Here's the ongoing schedule...
- First Wednesday of the month at 8am at Coal Train Coffee House.
- Third Wednesday of the month at 5:30pm. Location varies.
