Announcing the Colorado Grand/Hotchkiss Chamber Scholarship!

The Colorado Grand classic car association has again made available a very significant scholarship opportunity for a North Fork Valley senior planning to attend college in Colorado or Wyoming.  In thanks for the Chamber's support for their Hotchkiss tour stops, the Grand is offering a $10,000 scholarship to a 2022 graduate of North Fork High School!  For details about this opportunity, click here... and share with a qualified applicant.

Paradise Theatre movies & events
click here for the details!

  • Flee (PG-13) - Cabin Fever Film -  Ends March 3
  • West Side Story (PG-13) - Cabin Fever Film - March 4-10
  • On Golden Pond (PG) - Senior Movie Program - March 10  10am
  • The French Dispatch (R) - Cabin Fever Film - March 11-17

Slow Food Western Slope events & info.

click here for the details!

For information on Slow Food Western Slope membership, click here

  • Drought Leadership Training - March 4  11am - 1pm (Virtual)
  • Upcoming Felting Classes - March 15  1-5pm
  • Soil Health for Vineyards, Orchards, and their Retail Outlets Seminar - March 4  9am

Creamery Arts Center activities

Click here for the details!

  • After school art and clay classes - click above for details.
  • Open Mic Night! - Every Wednesday @ 6pm
  • Art Educator's Show Reception - March 11  6-8pm
  • Tim Veasey - live music - March 19  6pm
  • Still Life Painting Workshops with Hillary Stein  March 11, 18 & 25  4:30-6:30pm

Share your news with us!  
If your business or organization is a HCCC member and has news to share with the Chamber community, let us know, and if if fits our guidelines we will post it in this weekly e-newsletter!  If you have special promotions, deals for other chamber members, exciting announcements, a new employee you want to spotlight, then let us know and we will help you get the word out to our nearly 400 subscribers!  Send your submissions to hotchkisschamber@gmail.com by noon each Wednesday (our publication deadline).  And if you are not a member and want to join, just click here for our simple application!  Business memberships are just $75/year and our non-profit rate is $30/year... oh, and if you are a community member you can still support your Chamber with a modestly priced "Individual" membership!

 

The next HCCC member meeting will be Thursday, March 31 at the Hotchkiss Crawford Historical Society Museum @ 8:30am.  All are welcome!  To have an item placed on the agenda, contact Nathan at hotchkisschamber@gmail.com by noon on the Wednesday preceding any scheduled meeting.  

Have a splendid week,
Nathan R. Sponseller
HCCC Executive Director

Strength, balance & fitness class for adults 65+.  Click here for all the details.

Stay Active
