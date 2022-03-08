Announcing the Colorado Grand/Hotchkiss Chamber Scholarship!
The Colorado Grand classic car association has again made available a very significant scholarship opportunity for a North Fork Valley senior planning to attend college in Colorado or Wyoming. In thanks for the Chamber's support for their Hotchkiss tour stops, the Grand is offering a $10,000 scholarship to a 2022 graduate of North Fork High School! For details about this opportunity, click here... and share with a qualified applicant.
Paradise Theatre movies & events
- Flee (PG-13) - Cabin Fever Film - Ends March 3
- West Side Story (PG-13) - Cabin Fever Film - March 4-10
- On Golden Pond (PG) - Senior Movie Program - March 10 10am
- The French Dispatch (R) - Cabin Fever Film - March 11-17
Slow Food Western Slope events & info.
For information on Slow Food Western Slope membership, click here
- Drought Leadership Training - March 4 11am - 1pm (Virtual)
- Upcoming Felting Classes - March 15 1-5pm
- Soil Health for Vineyards, Orchards, and their Retail Outlets Seminar - March 4 9am
Creamery Arts Center activities
- After school art and clay classes - click above for details.
- Open Mic Night! - Every Wednesday @ 6pm
- Art Educator's Show Reception - March 11 6-8pm
- Tim Veasey - live music - March 19 6pm
- Still Life Painting Workshops with Hillary Stein March 11, 18 & 25 4:30-6:30pm
Share your news with us!
The next HCCC member meeting will be Thursday, March 31 at the Hotchkiss Crawford Historical Society Museum @ 8:30am. All are welcome! To have an item placed on the agenda, contact Nathan at hotchkisschamber@gmail.com by noon on the Wednesday preceding any scheduled meeting.
Strength, balance & fitness class for adults 65+. Click here for all the details.
