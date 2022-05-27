The Black Mesa CattleWomen have been honored to support the Hotchkiss K8 Middle School cooking class during the 2021-22 school year. Instructors for the class the last three quarters, Glenda Young and Lea Hart, have taught the students about basic nutrition, safe food preparation, and presentation. At the end of each quarter Black Mesa CattleWomen sponsors the Beef Cook-off for the students. They must take an individual written test over the beef materials presented, then the score of each member is totaled and averaged for the team score. Each team chooses a team name, prepares a poster, selects a beef recipe, menu, table setting and prepares a research paper on a beef topic. On the day of the contest, they cook and present the beef dish for the judges and clean up all within 30 minutes.
Each team used one pound of ground beef donated by a member of the Black Mesa CattleWomen to prepare their beef recipe.
The fourth quarter Beef Cook-off was on May 11, during class. Judges for the cook-off were Martha Shuss and CattleWomen Pauline Carr and Sue Whittlesey. These ladies tallied the scores from the students' written exams, research paper, their presentation of the entree, meeting the requirements of My Plate, their table setting, following directions of the recipe, favor, and cleanup. The teams were extremely competitive earning their prizes from the Black Mesa CattleWomen. The first-place team, the Beef Packers, scored 92.67 points. Team members, Ocean Major, Shilah Pinon, and Sydney Palmer-Yovan, prepared a Cheesy Meatball Skillet. Second-place team, Beef Cow group scored 89.67 points. Preparing a Frito Pie dish were team members, Stellar Cook-Polson, Ethan Deloury, and Caleb Garcia. Third-place team, the Moo-Moo- Burgers group, scored 89.00 points by preparing a special burger. Team members were Angel Alvarado, Jesse Shultz, Bryan Elizalde, and Malachi Fulk. The fourth-place team, Beef County, scored 85.34 points. They prepared a Taco Skillet. Team members were Dani Smith, Olivia Leaton, Danna Govea, Elle Ware, Tayen Ware, and Maddi Forsberg. This was a close contest in which they all did a fantastic job of cooking. These young people are doing an amazing job of planning a balanced meal to meet all the nutritional requirements of My Plate and preparing great dishes with great flavor.
Awards were presented to each team members with first place receiving t-shirts, second place receiving caps, third place receiving dog tags and fourth place receiving $3.
The Black Mesa CattleWomen would like to thank the Hotchkiss K-8 staff for allowing them to host this contest every quarter this year. we would also like to thank our three judges for assisting with the Beef Cook-off program, and Teresa Burns for donating the ground beef this quarter.
