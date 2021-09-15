Colorado Creative Industries (CCI), a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), today announced that Chrissy Deal of Denver, Mary Hockenbery of Hotchkiss and Kennedy Pugh of Pueblo were selected to receive the 2021 Governor's Creative Leadership Awards.
The Governor's Creative Leadership Awards honor community members who have demonstrated a significant commitment to Colorado’s creative landscape through civic leadership and volunteerism including advocacy, vision, collaboration and innovation. Winners will receive an original work of art created by Steamboat Springs artist Julie Anderson.
"This award seeks out those that are providing selfless service within the creative sector in Colorado, and inspires others by honoring their process and celebrating achievements," said CCI Director Margaret Hunt.
The winners will be honored at an awards luncheon on September 30, at the Yampa Valley Botanic Park in Steamboat Springs, Colorado in conjunction with the 9th Annual Creative Industries Summit. For more information visit the Colorado Creative Industries Summit webpage.
About the award winners
Chrissy Deal, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation (Denver) – Deal was selected for her commitment to advocating for greater representation of communities of color in nonprofit arts, culture and philanthropy worlds in Colorado and beyond.
Mary Hockenbery, Church of Art (Hotchkiss) – Hockenbery was selected for her use of the arts to activate public spaces and envision new futures in the North Fork Valley and beyond through civic engagement initiatives that empower and inspire citizens to participate in decision making.
Kennedy Pugh, Colorado Arts and Artist Associates (Pueblo) – Pugh was selected for his work uniting arts and artists to enhance Pueblo’s social and economic fabric through collaboration.
About the artist of the awards
Steamboat Springs artist Julie Anderson was selected through a call for proposals to commission original works of art that will serve as awards for the three winners.
