The Hotchkiss Boat Ramp opens on Saturday, May 29!
The Delta County Board of County Commissioners along with Western Slope Conservation Center and The Nature Connection will host a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly constructed Delta County Fairgrounds Boat Ramp and River Access, on Saturday, May 29th, from 12:00pm -1:00pm.
The Hotchkiss Marshal's Office invites you to have "Coffee with a Cop"
Let The Town of Hotchkiss and the The Hotchkiss Marshal’s Department buy you a coffee on Saturday, June 12th, from 8:00 am to 10:00 am - and meet members of various agencies that protect our town, with a smile. We will be celebrating our newest Hotchkiss eatery, Drive Brew Coffee and Blends, located adjacent to High Country Car Wash. Stop by on your way to the Crawford Pioneer Days Parade. Let the kids visit the fire truck and patrol cars from Hotchkiss, Paonia, Delta County Sheriff, Montrose County Sheriff, Gunnison County Sheriff and Colorado State Police.
Creamery Arts Center Shows & Activities
HHS Student Art Show now open for viewing!
Farmer's Market kicks off Saturday, May 29
Open Mic Night! - Every Wednesday @ 6pm
The Paradise Theatre movies events & activities
Wrath of Man (R) - May 20
Together Together (R) - Starts May 21
Cruella (PG 13) - Starts May 28
Freddy & Francine (Concert) - June 5
The Paradise Theatre is looking for a Theatre Manager, please click above for more details...
