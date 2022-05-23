Congratulations to the first graduates of North Fork High School! Graduation is scheduled for Monday, May 23rd @ 6pm at Miners' Stadium. Whether you have a kid graduating or not, consider attending the ceremony to show support. Believe it or not, these students do notice community support, and several times I have heard students mention how much they appreciate community members attending sporting and other school events. Let's show our grads some love as they head out into the big world!
Remember... Think "local" and spend locally! Have a marvelous day.
-Nathan Sponseller, HCCC Executive Director
Americorps Seniors & Region 10 invite you to a volunteer recruitment luncheon. Tuesday, May 24th @ the Blue Spruce Cafe in Cedaredge. Click here for details.
Library Happenings in May!
May 28: Archeology Hike with John Zachman
We're still hammering out the details but expect this will be a moderate+ hike due to elevation gain along the trail. We will update the sign-up form with more info soon.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
