Leftover Day is almost here! Hunters mark their calendars for the first Tuesday in August each year to take a shot at any big game hunting licenses remaining after the primary and secondary draws. These remaining licenses are placed on the leftover list, now available on the Colorado Parks and Wildlife website, and become available for purchase on August 4 at 9 a.m., Mountain Time.
Many of the licenses that would have been available in previous years were issued this year through the new secondary draw - which gave all interested hunters a chance to skip the wait on Leftover Day to get their license.
CPW highly suggests hunters purchase their leftover licenses online this year. If you must go into a CPW office or a sales agent location to purchase a license, remember to bring a mask, respect public health orders and all staff requests.
Additionally, hunters who are used to going into a CPW office location should be aware that the licenses now go on sale online, in our offices and at our sales agents all at once. If you’re on a computer or mobile device at home, you have the same shot as someone standing in a CPW office. And during this year’s pandemic, it’s an even better idea to purchase these licenses from the comfort of your own home.
Just head to cpwshop.com and get logged in to your account a little before 9 a.m. on August 4 so you’re ready to purchase when the licenses go on sale. You can also call 1-800-244-5613, but know that there may be long wait times.
Over-the-counter unlimited licenses will be available for purchase starting Aug. 6 at 9 a.m. Mountain Time.
More information on the leftover list and over-the-counter licenses is available on the CPW website.
