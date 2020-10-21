The High Country Shopper's 39th Annual Holiday Handbook will be out before Thanksgiving to give you lots of terrific Holiday food, craft and gift ideas. Once again we would like you to share your favorite recipes with the entire community! This much anticipated event allows home bakers and kitchen candy-makers to share their best recipes with everyone and possibly take home a prize!
JUDGES' CHOICE - $50 to Overall Favorite Entry
$35 to the Best in Each Category:
Appetizer - Cookie - Dessert - Candy - Bread (includes all breads)
Bring an "ample sample" (3-4 servings - enough for taste testing) of your Christmas Goodies and a copy of the recipe, along with your name, address and phone number to the High Country Shopper Office at 231 Grand Avenue, Paonia, or leave it at the Drop Off location nearest to you by Noon on Friday, November 6. Please use disposable and non returnable plates or containers. Please remember to respect the COVID safe protocols established at our participating drop-off locations.
DROP-Off LOCATIONS:
High Country Shopper in Paonia
Delta Chamber of Commerce - Gambles ACE Hardware in Hotchkiss
Stop N' Save (Cory Store) in Cory
J&C Bakeria in Eckert - Macht_Liles in Cedaredge
