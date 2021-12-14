Advocacy and Ales is back with a winter twist! Stop by after a day on the slopes and enjoy a drink with us while learning about ways to get involved with our work to protect public lands.
Join Wilderness Workshop for apres skiing drinks and appetizers at Sunlight's Base Lodge on Saturday, December 18 from 4-6 p.m. We'll hear from Wilderness Workshop's resident oil and gas experts, Policy Director Juli Slivka and Legal Director Peter Hart, on their reaction to the Biden-Harris Administration's plan for managing oil and gas leasing on public lands and they'll share some upcoming opportunities to defend public lands in our region from oil and gas development. Come ready to learn and take action!
This event is free and open to the public, but please register in advance to help us plan. Additional details will be sent to your email upon registration.
