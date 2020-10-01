lasagna for you
Kids’ Pasta Project and Friends of Gueoul (located in Senegal) have teamed up to provide a LASAGNE DELIVERY DINNER to you with the proceeds being spent to send RICE to impoverished families in West Africa. A friend of mine, Judy Beggs, formed the non-profit Friends of Gueoul in 2005 and has been keeping young, poor girls in school since that time. Currently the organization has supported 150 impoverished girls. This year’s COVID-19 pandemic has led to extra challenges for these already poor people, so with the money raised from the KPP Lasagne Delivery Dinner, the organization is buying a big bag of rice for every family of the girls in the program.
 
Knowing you have a heart for poor underfed third world children, I’m asking that you consider purchasing some lasagne this coming Monday evening. Kids’ Pasta Project will have the lasagne ready for pickup at 5:00 Monday, October 5th at The Paradise Theatre in Paonia. It’s sold as “Pay What You Want” - but every dollar over the $4.00 per serving cost, will go for rice. I’ve attached a flyer that explains everything. You need to order by this Friday, October 2nd.
 
If you just want to make a donation for the rice, please send it to me: Pam Bliss, 3131 Clear Fork Road, Crawford, CO 81415 with the check made out to “Kids’ Pasta Project”.
 
I really feel for these poor families and have seen the work of Friends of Gueoul and it’s terrific! Let’s give them a hand up!