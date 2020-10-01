Kids’ Pasta Project and Friends of Gueoul (located in Senegal) have teamed up to provide a LASAGNE DELIVERY DINNER to you with the proceeds being spent to send RICE to impoverished families in West Africa. A friend of mine, Judy Beggs, formed the non-profit Friends of Gueoul in 2005 and has been keeping young, poor girls in school since that time. Currently the organization has supported 150 impoverished girls. This year’s COVID-19 pandemic has led to extra challenges for these already poor people, so with the money raised from the KPP Lasagne Delivery Dinner, the organization is buying a big bag of rice for every family of the girls in the program.Knowing you have a heart for poor underfed third world children, I’m asking that you consider purchasing some lasagne this coming Monday evening. Kids’ Pasta Project will have the lasagne ready for pickup at 5:00 Monday, October 5th at The Paradise Theatre in Paonia. It’s sold as “Pay What You Want” - but every dollar over the $4.00 per serving cost, will go for rice. I’ve attached a flyer that explains everything. You need to order by this Friday, October 2nd.If you just want to make a donation for the rice, please send it to me: Pam Bliss, 3131 Clear Fork Road, Crawford, CO 81415 with the check made out to “Kids’ Pasta Project”.I really feel for these poor families and have seen the work of Friends of Gueoul and it’s terrific! Let’s give them a hand up!
