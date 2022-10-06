Interested in learning to hunt? Colorado Parks and Wildlife, through the agency's Hunter Outreach Program, is offering an opportunity for novice hunters across the state to learn responsible practices and skills directly from CPW experts.
If you are 12 years of age or older and want to hunt big or small game but don't have anyone to show you how, here's your chance to apply for an opportunity to be a part of critical wildlife management efforts into the future.
"What we've learned is that many people want to learn how to hunt but don't have someone at home to show them how," said NW Region Hunter Outreach Coordinator Kathleen Mawhinney. "That is why the Hunter Outreach Program is so valuable. Once they experience first-hand mentorship from CPW experts, they will be able to hunt safely and responsibly in the future."
To apply for a youth (ages 12 - 17) novice hunt, complete the Youth Hunter Outreach Application.
To apply for the adult and women (ages 18+) novice hunt, complete theNovice Adult and Women Afield Hunt Application.
Applicants must be a Colorado resident, and have a valid hunters education card. In addition, applicants for adult and women novice hunts must have no big game license purchase history in the previous five (5) years.
Completed applications for the novice youth, adult and women hunts must be submitted by Friday, October 14.
CPW's Hunter Outreach Program is offering more opportunities than ever to head into the field to harvest a big- or small-game animal using skills learned first-hand from experts.
"Over the years, thousands of novice hunters have learned the skills and techniques needed to hunt a variety of big and small game, including deer, elk, pronghorn, upland birds or waterfowl," said Mawhinney. "The future of Colorado's wildlife management efforts depends greatly on our hunters, and the successful Hunter Outreach Program remains a big part of that by teaching novice individuals how to hunt."
Mawhinney says even with expert mentorship, not every hunter will fill their tag. She said enjoying the outdoors with friends and family makes hunting in Colorado one of the most rewarding activities.
"Hunting gets people outside, it teaches responsibility, it teaches about effective wildlife management, and if they are lucky, putting fresh, organic meat on the table is a bonus. This is a fantastic opportunity for our future hunters," she said.
For more information about the Hunter Outreach Program, visit the CPW website.
