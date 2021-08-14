My name is Scott Murdoch and I am a District Wildlife Manager with Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW). I work in the Conifer area along U.S. Highway 285 in part of Park and Jefferson counties.
This article is the fifth of a series of articles that will highlight how wildlife is managed in Colorado. CPW is the state agency responsible for managing the wildlife that calls Colorado their home. Our agency employs aquatic and terrestrial biologists, researchers, property and hatchery technicians, administrators, wildlife officers, investigators, engineers and many others to accomplish the broad mission of conserving and protecting the state's 960 game and non-game species. More than 70 percent of CPW’s wildlife programs to conserve and protect those species are paid for by the license fees from hunters and anglers. CPW does not receive general tax dollars to fund its wildlife conservation programs. Each job within the agency is critical to accomplish the mission; the wildlife officer is one of those jobs that I would like to highlight.
As you learned in the last article, district wildlife managers spend a huge amount of their time educating the public about wildlife-related issues. Here along the foothills, close to Denver, much of the habitat for wildlife has been modified or lost in the form of roads, buildings and houses. People move to the mountains to be closer to nature and with that, there are many conflicts that arise when humans and wildlife interact. I will highlight a few of the biggest issues that wildlife officers face and how they can be prevented. After all, it isn’t just CPW’s job to manage wildlife, a big part of successful wildlife management is that the public manages their own behaviors for the benefit of the wildlife they live with.
Some of the most common problems and complaints district wildlife managers receive are vehicle collisions, illegal feeding of big game, the entanglement of deer and elk in various objects, dogs harassing wildlife, fencing issues, unsecured trash and sightings of bears and mountain lions. I will touch on each of these topics. When it comes to bears, lions and attractants, they are worthy of their own article to address those issues. We will cover those issues in detail in a future article.
Vehicle collisions are more and more common as people frequent areas where wildlife lives. It is imperative that drivers stay alert and slow down, particularly dawn and dusk when wildlife is more active. We also see certain times in the year where wildlife is more active. After winter has released its grip, wildlife begins to migrate to other habitats. In the fall, when many big game species like deer, elk, moose, sheep and goats breed, those species move more than normal. Additionally, in the fall, wildlife will move to other habitats, becoming more active. If you do see wildlife in the roadway, do not swerve. You are more likely to wreck when trying to avoid an animal. It is best to slow down if possible, look for other wildlife as most wildlife travels in groups. Keep this in mind when you are driving from place-to-place.
Feeding or placing salt blocks for big game is illegal. We get numerous calls about feeding wildlife, particularly deer, elk and moose. District wildlife managers often hear the same thing from those feeding them. They either want to see wildlife up close or they feel they are helping them in lean times. PLEASE STOP.
It is selfish and detrimental to the populations. The issues surrounding feeding are numerous. Deer, elk, moose, sheep and goats are ruminants that are adapted to feeding on the vegetation where they are found. When ruminants are fed corn, grain, birdfeed, alfalfa, or other high carbohydrate foods, they can develop lactic acidosis or enterotoxaemia. These two conditions are fatal and wildlife officers pick up numerous wildlife that dies from a well-intentioned person.
Feeding also helps spread diseases, like the always fatal chronic wasting disease. Feeding disrupts wildlife migrations and creates habituation. This disruption leads to the overutilization of habitats and altered distributions. Finally, feeding attracts predators. Mountain lions are common in neighborhoods where feeding wildlife is an issue.
Entanglement of animals in various objects such as fences, Christmas lights, hammocks, swing sets, volleyball nets, basketball hoops, tables, chairs, tires and tomato cages is a real problem. Every year, wildlife officers in the Conifer and Evergreen area handle over a dozen animals tangled in strange objects. Some of them we are able to tranquilize to remove the object, some of them die.
This same story plays out across the state. Hundreds, or potentially thousands of wildlife become entangled in objects left on the landscape by humans. Look over your property and think about what wildlife may get caught in. If it is loose and at the same level as a deer or elk, there is a good chance that wildlife will get caught in it.
Harassment of wildlife by dogs is becoming an increasingly impactful issue. Wildlife will generally flee when chased by a dog, wasting precious calories at best, losing young to a dog, or being killed by the dog at worst. If the dog chases a moose, there is a good chance the moose will fight the dog or severely injure the owner as the dog comes running back to the owner. You may think that if your unleashed dog jumps a deer it is no big deal, but this has a cumulative impact on wildlife, due to increased disturbance during critical time periods, particularly winter and when animals give birth. There are many more people with dogs off-leash in parks, open space and national forest, so please keep your dog on a leash to minimize those impacts, or leave them at home during sensitive seasons like winter and when animals give birth.
Fences create barriers to wildlife movement, some are good and some are bad. Keeping wildlife out of certain areas, such as on roads, highways and gardens is a good thing. Altering migration patterns and movement corridors are not helpful. Too commonly, wildlife officers respond to animals stuck in fences and animals that have broken their necks as they try to jump over fences too tall for them to get out of. CPW has created wildlife-friendly fence guidelines to help minimize impacts to wildlife. There is a good chance the fence you have is detrimental to wildlife. For more information on wildlife-friendly fencing please click here to learn more.
Bears are notorious for destroying trash cans, birdfeeders, cars and sometimes homes. If you remove the attractant, you remove the problem. It really is as simple as that. This also applies to mountain lions that are often attracted to deer in neighborhoods because people illegally feed them. We respond to hundreds of those calls, hopefully solving the issues in a community before it is too late. We will talk more about this in the next article.
So the next time you see wildlife, know that the local district wildlife manager is looking after the wildlife that you so cherish. If you would like to meet your local district wildlife manager, please come with questions and share coffee with us on Aug. 14 at the following locations and times:
Coffee with your local wildlife officer on Aug. 14 at:
Conifer: 9-10 a.m. at Dutch Bros Coffee: 10855 U.S. Highway 285, Conifer
Fairplay: 9-10 a.m. at The Java Moose: 730 Main St., Fairplay
Evergreen: 9-10 a.m. at EverBean by the Lake: 29003 Upper Bear Creek Rd, Evergreen
If you have any general wildlife questions, please call CPW’s Northeast region office at 303-291-7227.
Poaching is a crime against you, your neighbor, and everyone else in the state of Colorado. Call 1-877-COLO-OGT toll-free or Verizon cell phone users can simply dial #OGT to report it. If you'd prefer, you can e-mail us at game.thief@state.co.us.
If your organization has a Public Service Announcement that you would like us to post on HighCountryShopper.com, please send to content@highcountryshopper.com. We are happy to promote any non-political and appropriate messages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.