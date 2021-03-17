March at The Learning Council
As we launch into Spring, The Learning Council is sowing seeds of community education all around the North Fork Valley. Let's water these seeds and watch them grow into a bounty of events, workshops, and celebrations!
This month, we have lots to offer, including dance workshops.
Dance Workshops
We can't wait for our dance workshops in March hosted by Emmalee Stedman. Workshops are tailored to specific age groups. Each workshop spans two days and lasts two hours per day. Emmalee will offer classes in Contemporary Dance, Composition Dance, Contemporary Composition Dance, and Somatic Dance.
The workshops will take place at The Studio @ Paonia Laundromat. We suggest donating $25 per session. Register today on our website!
NEW: Ongoing Course Series
The Learning Council and VOGA are excited to announce our course series for 2021:
"Seasonal Rhythms: Gardening for Families and Community"
Through this series, participants will learn about the basics of starting and maintaining a garden. From March through October, we will be offering several monthly courses with a variety of topics. Learn how to build a garden bed, increase soil fertility, grow crops from spring through the fall, create and manage a compost system, attract and keep pollinators, add poultry to your garden ecosystem, arrange flowers, harvest your garden bounty, store and preserve your food, and more.
You will be able to receive undergraduate credits through Western Colorado University by taking this course (optional). To learn more, email us at alicia@thelearningcouncil.org
Course Schedule for VOGA and TLC 2021 Seasonal Rythms Workshop
In-person Workshops
- Seed Swap, March 20, 1-3 pm @ Paonia Town Park
- Simple Irrigation Systems, April 24, 1-3 pm @ Second Street Garden
- Building Soil Health, May 8, 1 pm @ Small Potatoes Farm
- Planting Cut Flowers, May 18, 5:30 pm @ Arbol Farm Market
- Companion Planting, May 25, 5:30pm @ Arbol Farm Market
- Designing Your Small Farm, May 26, 5:30 pm @ Deer Tree Farm
- Processing Chickens at Home, June 9, 1 pm @ Gray Acres
- Soil Food Web, June 16, 5 pm @ Zephyros Farm
- Tree Pruning, June 20, 10am @ Pioneer Town Cedaredge
- Floral Design*, June 23, 10:30am-2pm @ Zephyros Farm
- Planting Fall Crops, July 14, 5:30pm @ Lance’s Garden
- Pastured Laying Hens*, July, time @ Sunshine Mesa Farm
- Designing & Maintaining a Forest Garden*, August 7, 11am-2pm @ The Oasis
- Market Crops on a Small Homestead, August 14, 11:30am @ Hotchkiss Saturday Market
- Preserving: Canning and Dehydrating, August, 2pm-5pm @ Edesia Community Kitchen
- The Art of Fermentation, Sept 12, 6pm @ Wisehart Springs Inn
- A Tour of the Arboretum, September 19, 10am @ Pioneer Town Cedaredge
- Preparing the Farm for Winter , October 9, 1pm @ Peace & Plenty Farm
- Building a Local Grain Economy, October 13, time @ Edesia Community Kitchen
*indicates Registration required
~ For our in-person events please come prepared to follow current State COVID guidelines ~
Virtual Events - Zoom links on our websites
- Local Seed Growers Panel, March 18, 5-6 pm via Zoom
- Building a Family Garden, April 9, 1-3 pm via Zoom
- Acquiring Bees, April 15, 4-5:30 pm via Zoom
- Pastured Laying Hens*, Available as a video after an in-person event
- Pastured Laying Hens* Part 2, July, time TBA via Zoom
- Pastured Laying Hens* Part 3, July, time TBA via Zoom
