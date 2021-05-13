In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in our nation's communities. This year's theme is This Is EMS: Caring for Our Communities.
This week gives us a chance to pause and issue a heart-felt thank you for all the work our EMS providers do in the moments that matter most. EMS answers the call day or night, in all kinds of weather and under all kinds of conditions. They see people at their worst and work to give them life-saving care and take them to receive further help from medical professionals. Our community depends on them when their lives are on the line.
We celebrate EMS Week by taking this opportunity to say “Thank you” to everyone who works in EMS now, or has in the past. Thank you for your time. Thank you for your caring, your compassion, and your devotion to patient care. We know that everyone who works in EMS puts in long hours and sleepless nights taking care of the needs of our community. We also know that you don’t get the thanks that you deserve most of the time. Thank you for taking time away from your families to respond to our communities 24/7. Thank you for thinking on your feet to solve problems for your patients. Thank you for comforting families. Thank you for comforting the community. Thank you for risking your safety. Thank you for your bravery. Thank you for your commitment.
Please join us in wishing all EMS providers everywhere, both present and past, a very happy EMS Week. Thank you for your service. We recognize and honor the enormous contributions EMS professionals make to our communities.
