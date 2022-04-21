Cherokee artist & wisdom teacher SD Youngwolf will travel from Taos New Mexico to the North Fork Valley to offer a series of one 3-hour 3-day workshops each week of May. Details @ ShamanicArts.Center.
April 14, 2022 - PRLog -- Artist, poet, and wisdom teacher SD Youngwolf will travel to the North Fork Valley of Colorado to offer a series of workshops this May. Each workshop of the series will run from Wednesday through Friday from noon to 3 pm of each week of May. See more @ ShamanicArts.Center.
SD Youngwolf is an award-winning artist, storyteller, and writer. His work in various media is inspired and influenced by his Cherokee heritage and Indigenous culture. He has visited and spent time with various Indigenous peoples of the world and believes a return to Indigenous values is needed and necessary at this time for the preservation of life on this planet. He teaches art and creativity as pathways to truth, and to wholeness and balance.
This series is co-sponsored by the Creamery Art Center and Gallery and the Shamanic Arts Center in Hotchkiss, Colorado. The Shamanic Arts Center is a cultural preservation and exchange non-profit in Hotchkiss sponsors of the TravelingShamansCamp.com.More details @ https://www.eventbrite.com/cc/shamanic-arts-intensive-wit....
