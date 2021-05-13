Every other Wednesday!
Local business owners and interested citizens meet every other Wednesday to chat about matters of interest or concern to the business community. These 'no-agenda' meetings are open, welcoming and a great way to get to know your business peers in an informal setting. Here's the ongoing schedule...
First Wednesday of the month at 8am at Coal Train Coffee House.
Third Wednesday of the month at 5:30pm, Ace Gambles parking lot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.