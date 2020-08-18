wildfire

Gunnison, Colorado, August 18, 2020 – 

The Mill Creek Fire was discovered August 17 at 4:30 p.m. It is burning in the Gunnison National Forest, West Elk Wilderness 12 miles northwest of Gunnison, west of Cunningham Reservoir and National Forest Service Road (NFSR)727. There are no structures threatened or vales at risk at this time. In the interest of public safety, fire officials ask to please avoid the area. 

Fire Stats:

Cause: Unknown 

Size: Approximately 5 acres

Threatened Structures: 0

Vegetation: Grass, brush and aspen

Resources: Smokejumpers, Type I Helicopter

Fire Behavior: Creeping and smoldering with isolated tree torching

Road Closures: None

Fire Information Links:

Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information: 970-874-6602

West Slope Fire Information: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com

GMUG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUG.NF/

GMUG Fire Info Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo/

GMUG Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF

 Wildfire fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see: https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.