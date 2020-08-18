Gunnison, Colorado, August 18, 2020 –
The Mill Creek Fire was discovered August 17 at 4:30 p.m. It is burning in the Gunnison National Forest, West Elk Wilderness 12 miles northwest of Gunnison, west of Cunningham Reservoir and National Forest Service Road (NFSR)727. There are no structures threatened or vales at risk at this time. In the interest of public safety, fire officials ask to please avoid the area.
Fire Stats:
Cause: Unknown
Size: Approximately 5 acres
Threatened Structures: 0
Vegetation: Grass, brush and aspen
Resources: Smokejumpers, Type I Helicopter
Fire Behavior: Creeping and smoldering with isolated tree torching
Road Closures: None
Fire Information Links:
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information: 970-874-6602
West Slope Fire Information: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com
GMUG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUG.NF/
GMUG Fire Info Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo/
GMUG Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF
Wildfire fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see: https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
