Gunnison, Colorado, August 20, 2020 –
Current Situation: Fire behavior was less active and allowed firefighters to successfully establish direct and indirect fireline keeping the fire in the Mill Creek drainage. The fire continues to creep and smolder in the intermixed vegetation of aspen, grass and brush. Firefighters will continue to patrol and mop up (cleaning up) the fire perimeter. As of this morning, the smoke jumpers, one fire module and the Type 1 Helicopter were released.
National Forest System Trail (NFST) #450—Mill Castle Trail, remains closed from the trailhead at the western terminus of NFSR #727, westward approximately 7.6 miles to Storm Pass. This closure was put in place in the interest of public health and safety. The public’s patience and understanding is greatly appreciated on this manner. For questions concerning this emergency closure please call the Gunnison Ranger District at 970-642-4425.
There are no structures threatened or values at risk at this time. Firefighter and public safety will remain the priorities on this incident; therefore, the public is asked to avoid the area to ongoing fire operations.
Fire danger is increasing. The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests entered into Stage I Fire Restrictions Thursday, August 20 at 12:01 a.m. These restrictions were implemented to protect public health and safety due to the current and anticipated elevated risk of wildfire.
Under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions the following are PROHIBITED:
FIRES, CAMPFIRES, OR STOVE FIRES, including, but not limited to, CHARCOAL GRILLS, hibachis, and coal or wood-burning stoves.
Exceptions allowed:
Campfires in Forest Service-provided, manufactured fire grates and grills within Forest Service developed campgrounds and picnic grounds.
Petroleum fueled stoves or lanterns that use gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel.
Fully enclosed (sheepherder type) stove with a ¼” spark arrester type screen.
SMOKING, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, or in a developed recreation site, or while stopping in an area at least 3 (three) feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.
CHAINSAWS without a Forest Service or SAE approved spark arrester. Operators must be in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum rating of 2A and a round-pointed shovel with an overall length of at least 35 inches.
WELDING or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame, except in cleared areas of at least 10 feet in diameter and in possession of a chemical pressurized fire extinguisher with a minimum rating of 2A.
EXPLOSIVES, including fireworks, tracer bullets, and exploding targets.
Fire Stats:
Cause: Unknown
Location: 12 miles northwest of Gunnison, west of Cunningham Reservoir and National Forest Service Road (NFSR) #727
Size: Approximately 5 acres
Threatened Structures: 0
Vegetation: Grass, brush and aspen
Resources: 1 engine module, 1 hand crew
Total Personnel: 31
Fire Behavior: Creeping and smoldering
Alerts: Red Flag Warning in effect from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. due to predicted dry isolated thunderstorms and wind gusts up to 15 mph. GMUG National Forests entered into Stage I Fire Restrictions Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12:01 a.m.
Closures: NFST #450 – Mill Castle Trail
Weather: Partly sunny with isolated to scattered thunderstorms producing dry lightning are predicted.
Public Health Info: Smokey conditions will persist in the area due to other fires across Colorado affecting overall air quality and smoke in the area. For a detailed daily air quality summary for the Gunnison River Basin Smoke Outlook please visit:
https://wildlandfiresmoke.net/outlooks/GunnisonRiverBasin Wildfire fire smoke may affect your health. For more information see: https://www.colorado.gov/cdphe/wood-smoke-and-health.
Fire Information Links:
Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests Fire Information: 970-874-6602
West Slope Fire Information: www.WestSlopeFireInfo.com
GMUG Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GMUG.NF/
GMUG Fire Info Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/GMUGFireInfo/
GMUG Twitter: https://twitter.com/GMUG_NF
