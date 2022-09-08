The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison (GMUG) National Forests is seeking public comment on the proposed Mt. Emmons land exchange. In this proposal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service, would exchange three parcels of Federal land totaling 550 acres adjacent to the Keystone Mine approximately 3 miles west of Crested Butte in exchange for up to four parcels of land owned by the Mt. Emmons Mining Company (MEMC) totaling 646 acres located in Gunnison and Saguache counties. The U.S. Forest Service will hold an open house Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Crested Butte Town Hall located at 507 Maroon Ave., Crested Butte, CO from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.
“I am pleased to partner with the Town of Crested Butte, Gunnison County and MEMC in seeking to address the decades-old concern of a large-scale mining operation in close proximity to Coal Creek, the town, and the heavily used recreation areas served by the Kebler Pass Road,” said Chad Stewart, GMUG Forest Supervisor. “I invite comments on the proposal to ensure we address all key issues.”
For detailed project information, maps and to submit electronic comments visit the project website. Comments may be mailed to: GMUG Forest Supervisor’s Office, Attn: Niccole Mortenson–Mt. Emmons Land
Exchange, 2250 S. Main Street, Delta, CO 81416.
All comments will be accepted through Oct. 17, 2022. The Forest Supervisor intends to use a categorical exclusion to implement NEPA so this will be the only comment period.
Resource studies are on-going and the appraisal process will begin soon. The land exchange is anticipated to be completed early 2023.
