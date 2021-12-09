Greetings Members & Friends
It's that time of year again when your Chamber of Commerce approaches you to humbly request your financial support. Our annual budget is not provided by the Town of Hotchkiss, by Delta County or from any other taxpayer source - it is provided by local small businesses and organizations that understand that we provide a valuable service at a very reasonable cost. If you enjoy this newsletter or appreciate what your Chamber undertakes on behalf of the community, please consider joining us in 2022! To read our membership letter, click here. To download our membership application, click here. THANK YOU for your support!
Remember... Think "local" and spend locally! Have a marvelous day.
-Nathan Sponseller, HCCC Executive Director
