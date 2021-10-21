|The Craft Fair is Happening! After a COVID break last year, the Chamber is cautiously hosting the Memorial Hall Holiday Fair once again! This year, we will expand to two days (Friday, November 19 11am - 6pm and Saturday, November 20 9am - 4pm). More details to follow, but if you are interested in participating, please click here to load the application. Once you have filled it out and returned to the Chamber with payment, you will be all set! Whether you have a booth, or just attend, we look forward to seeing you there!
And it should also be mentioned that the NFAA will be hosting their North Fork Holiday Marketplace craft fair at Heritage Hall on the same weekend! Click here for the application to participate.
Latest e-Edition
This Month's Spotlight e-Edition
2020 High Country Hunting Tales & Guide
Sign Up for the e-Edition!
Get the newest edition of the weekly Shopper delivered to your inbox every Wednesday at 6am!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Featured Online Classifieds
Most Popular
Articles
- Meet the Candidates - Two Seats on the Delta County School Board
- Ballot Issue 7A: Delta County Library District
- Delta Middle School September Students of the Month
- Scott D. Rienks
- Shopper Costume Contest for Kids, Pets, Adults! - Win Big!
- Kebler Corner - On the Corner of Wilderness and Main
- Notice of Montrose County School District Board of Education Candidate Forum
- Proposition 120: Property Tax Assessment Rate Reduction and Voter-Approved Revenue Change
- Gary Lee McCracken
- Amendment 78: Legislative Authority for Spending State Money
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Businesses
Kevin Parks Insurance Agy Inc
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.