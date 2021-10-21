Hotchkiss Chamber
The Craft Fair is Happening!  After a COVID break last year, the Chamber is cautiously hosting the Memorial Hall Holiday Fair once again!  This year, we will expand to two days (Friday, November 19  11am - 6pm and Saturday, November 20  9am - 4pm).  More details to follow, but if you are interested in participating, please click here to load the application.  Once you have filled it out and returned to the Chamber with payment, you will be all set!  Whether you have a booth, or just attend, we look forward to seeing you there!

And it should also be mentioned that the NFAA will be hosting their North Fork Holiday Marketplace craft fair at Heritage Hall on the same weekend!  Click here for the application to participate.
