Hotchkiss chamber logo.png
Chamber message.png
chamber craft fairs

The Chamber's Craft Fair is Happening!  After a COVID break last year, the Chamber is cautiously hosting the Memorial Hall Holiday Fair once again!  This year, we will expand to two days (Friday, November 19  11am - 6pm and Sauturday, November 20  9am - 4pm).  If you are interested in participating, please click here to load the application.  Once you have filled it out and returned to the Chamber with payment, you will be all set!  Whether you have a booth, or just attend, we look forward to seeing you there!

And it should also be mentioned that the North Fork EMS will be hosting their North Fork Holiday Marketplace craft fair at Heritage Hall on the same weekend!  Click here for the application to participate.  Other events will be happening in Town that weekend so stay tuned for more to follow!
dish and dash.png
SAIL 1.png
SAIL 2.png
SAIL 3.png
Mountain Film photo.png

Mountainfilm on Tour is returning to Paonia! Join WSCC and the Paradise Theatre for an evening of culturally rich, adventure-packed and incredibly inspiring documentary films on November 19th at 7pm. Details and tickets at https://westernslopeconservation.org/mountainfilm/
Blue Sage 1.png
Blue Sage 2.png
library hours.png
cider fest 1.png
cider fest 2.png
Cider fest 3.png